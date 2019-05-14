Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones Lead 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

The nominations are the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards have been unveiled and surprising few, Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones lead the way in the number of nominations received. Along with the documentary RGB, each property received four nominations in various categories across the board.
The Marvel Studios blockbuster earned nods in Best Movie, Best Fight (Captain America vs. Thanos), Best Hero (Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man), and Best Villain (Josh Brolin as Thanos), tallying more nominations than the three Avengers: Infinity War had last year.
Game of Thrones, on the other hand, earned similar nominations in Best Show, Best Hero (Maisie Williams as Arya Stark), Best Fight (Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers), and Best Performance in a Show (Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen). It’s the third year in a row the HBO hit has earned at least four nominations at the summer awards show.
It’s a packed show for genre shows, with at least eight other superhero and horror properties getting nominations. Shazam! was nominated in Best Hero (Zachary Levi as Shazam) and Best Comedic Performance while Captain Marvel also got two nominations in Best Hero (Brie Larson as Captain Marvel) and Best Fight ( Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka in Best Performance in a Show), Aquaman (Best Kiss), and Venom (Best Kiss) each got one nomination.
“The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards continue to reflect the way young people view the world and recognize that great content and iconic moments can’t be siloed,” MTV said in a release. “This is reflected by the continuation of gender-neutral categories and the fact that a real-life hero like Ruth Bader Ginsberg can be celebrated alongside fictional blockbusters like Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame.”
The full list of nominations can be found below.
Best Movie
- Avengers: Endgame
- BlacKkKlansman
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
- Us
Best Show
- Big Mouth
- Game of Thrones
- Riverdale
- Schitt’s Creek
- The Haunting of Hill House
Best Performance in a Movie
- Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
- Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born
- Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
- Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
- Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Best Performance in a Show
- Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
- Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
- Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
- Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Best Hero
- Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel
- John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman
- Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
- Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame
- Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
Best Villain
- Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
- Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame
- Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
- Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You
Best Kiss
- Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
- Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
- Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
- Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
- Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
Reality Royalty
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- The Bachelor
- The Challenge
- Vanderpump Rule
Best Comedic Performance
- Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
- Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt’s Creek
- John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
- Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
- Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
Breakthrough Performance
- Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
- Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
- Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
- Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
- Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Best Fight
- Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
- Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
- Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
- RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
- WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
Best Real-Life Hero
- Alex Honnold – Free Solo
- Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
- Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG
- Serena Williams – Being Serena
Most Frightened Performance
- Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
- Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
- Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
- Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
- Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
Best Documentary
- At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
- McQueen
- Minding the Gap
- RBG
- Surviving R. Kelly
Best Host
- Gayle King – CBS This Morning
- Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out
- Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Most Meme-able Moment
- Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
- Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J’s Hat
- RBG – The Notorious RBG
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
- The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
The awards show is based on fan voting which is open now at vote.mtv.com or by direct messaging the MTV Award page on Twitter and Facebook Messenger.
This year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards begin at 9/8 pm. Central on Monday, June 17th.
