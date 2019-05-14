Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones Lead 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

The nominations are the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards have been unveiled and surprising few, Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones lead the way in the number of nominations received. Along with the documentary RGB, each property received four nominations in various categories across the board.

The Marvel Studios blockbuster earned nods in Best Movie, Best Fight (Captain America vs. Thanos), Best Hero (Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man), and Best Villain (Josh Brolin as Thanos), tallying more nominations than the three Avengers: Infinity War had last year.

Game of Thrones, on the other hand, earned similar nominations in Best Show, Best Hero (Maisie Williams as Arya Stark), Best Fight (Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers), and Best Performance in a Show (Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen). It’s the third year in a row the HBO hit has earned at least four nominations at the summer awards show.

It’s a packed show for genre shows, with at least eight other superhero and horror properties getting nominations. Shazam! was nominated in Best Hero (Zachary Levi as Shazam) and Best Comedic Performance while Captain Marvel also got two nominations in Best Hero (Brie Larson as Captain Marvel) and Best Fight ( Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka in Best Performance in a Show), Aquaman (Best Kiss), and Venom (Best Kiss) each got one nomination.

“The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards continue to reflect the way young people view the world and recognize that great content and iconic moments can’t be siloed,” MTV said in a release. “This is reflected by the continuation of gender-neutral categories and the fact that a real-life hero like Ruth Bader Ginsberg can be celebrated alongside fictional blockbusters like Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame.”

The full list of nominations can be found below.

Best Movie

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Us

Best Show

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt’s Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

Best Performance in a Movie

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Best Performance in a Show

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid’s Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Best Hero

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

Best Villain

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid’s Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You

Best Kiss

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom

Reality Royalty

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rule

Best Comedic Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt’s Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

Breakthrough Performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Best Fight

Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best Real-Life Hero

Alex Honnold – Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG

Serena Williams – Being Serena

Most Frightened Performance

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House

Best Documentary

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

Best Host

Gayle King – CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Most Meme-able Moment

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club – The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J’s Hat

RBG – The Notorious RBG

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence

The awards show is based on fan voting which is open now at vote.mtv.com or by direct messaging the MTV Award page on Twitter and Facebook Messenger.

This year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards begin at 9/8 pm. Central on Monday, June 17th.

How many awards do you think each of the shows will receive? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

