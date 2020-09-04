Mulan Is Now Free to Stream on Disney+

✖

For fans that have been holding out to watch Disney's live-action take on Mulan for free, your chance has finally arrived. Disney moved the film from theaters to a released on Disney+ back in September, utilizing a new "Premier Access" program that required users to pay an additional $30 to watch it. Since that debut, Mulan has moved to other on-demand platforms and a physical release, making the movie available at a slightly cheaper price. Now, however, you can check out Mulan for free on Disney+.

Ahead of the initial release, Disney announced that Mulan would be joining the regular Disney+ lineup in early December, three months later. Well, early December has arrived, and Friday morning marked the free streaming debut of Mulan on Disney+. You can go check it out right now, at no extra cost.

Disney+ hasn't revealed official numbers regarding Mulan's sales on Premier Access, but it seems like the film didn't perform as well as expected. Pixar's Soul was moved from theaters directly to Disney+, with no additional charge required to watch it. That indicates that the $30 price tag dissuaded quite a few customers.

Mulan is directed by Niki Caro and stars Yifei Liu as Mulan. Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Yoson An, and Jason Scott Lee also star in the film.

You can find Disney's official synopsis for Mulan below.

"Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

