Dave Bautista’s My Spy Pushed Back From August to 2020

If you were looking to check out Dave Bautista‘s My Spy in theaters next month, you might be out of luck. According to a new report from Variety, the upcoming action-comedy will no longer be released on August 23rd, and is instead looking for a new release date in the first quarter of 2020. While it’s unclear exactly what that new date will be, one source in the report hints that it could open as early as January.

My Spy stars Bautista as JJ, a hardened CIA operative who finds himself at the mercy of Sophie (Chloe Coleman), a precocious 9-year-old girl, after he is sent undercover to surveil her family. The film is directed by Peter Segal (The Longest Yard, 50 First Dates), with a cast that also includes Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong, and Parisa Fitz-Henley.

It’s easy to see why My Spy would be moving release dates, considering the fact that another Bautista-led action-comedy, the R-rated Stuber, opens in theaters this weekend. If My Spy hadn’t shifted release dates, the two would have opened a month-and-a-half away from each other.

My Spy marks a unique turning point for Bautista’s career, as he also serves as a producer on the film.

“You let me contribute, you kept your word, and you were so easy to deal within so supportive from Day One.” Bautista said to STFXFilms exec Dan Fogelson at the film’s CinemaCon presentation. “Me being involved, down to everything, down to the casting of this beautiful young talented woman, was just amazing for me.”

In an interview earlier this year, Bautista firmly stated that he doesn’t want to be compared to other wrestlers-turned-actors like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or John Cena.

“Do not compare me to The Rock or John Cena. Everyone does it,” he said, adding that he “hates” the comparison. “Those guys are wrestlers who became movie stars. I’m … something else. I was a wrestler. Now, I’m an actor.”

“Rock was, in a way, a movie star before he was even a movie star. There is something about him that’s really special. I’d never take that away from him,” he added. “Would I consider him a great actor? F— no.”

