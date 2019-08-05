Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of August 5)

Another big week for Netflix is at bat, with the streaming giant releasing some big originals throughout the week. Anchored by the third season of GLOW on Friday, August 9th, Netflix also has Wu Assassins set to premiere Thursday, a show receiving early rave reviews.
For the children — and nostalgic 90s kids — Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling hits Netflix Friday. For fan’s chomping at the bit to get caught up with the fifth and final season of The CW’s iZombie, that also drops Friday to allow you to binge over the weekend.
Monday, August 5
- Enter the Anime
- No Good Nick, Part Two
Tuesday, August 6
- Screwball
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
Thursday, August 8
- Dollar
- Jane The Virgin, Season Five
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
- The Naked Director
- Wu Assassins
Friday, August 9
- Cable Girls, Season Four
- The Family
- GLOW, Season Three
- The InBESTigators
- iZombie, Season Five
- Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling
- Sintonia
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales
- Tiny House Nation, Volume One