Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of August 5)

Another big week for Netflix is at bat, with the streaming giant releasing some big originals throughout the week. Anchored by the third season of GLOW on Friday, August 9th, Netflix also has Wu Assassins set to premiere Thursday, a show receiving early rave reviews.

For the children — and nostalgic 90s kids — Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling hits Netflix Friday. For fan’s chomping at the bit to get caught up with the fifth and final season of The CW’s iZombie, that also drops Friday to allow you to binge over the weekend.

Monday, August 5

Enter the Anime

No Good Nick, Part Two

Tuesday, August 6

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Thursday, August 8

Dollar

Jane The Virgin, Season Five

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director

Wu Assassins

Friday, August 9