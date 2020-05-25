Netflix Goes Down Early on Memorial Day for Users

Netflix has been pretty reliable since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year, keeping subscribers entertained while stuck at home day after day. However, the streaming giant is now having problems on Memorial Day, with folks in multiple countries, including the United States, reporting issues online. Beginning early in the morning on Monday, people started to notice issues playing anything on Netflix. Many are reporting that they can't connect to the service at all.

According to DownDetector.com, Netflix is suffering significant outages in several areas throughout the US, especially in its most populated areas. New York City, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Nashville, Los Angeles, and San Francisco all seem to be dealing with the issues early on Memorial Day. The areas hit the hardest by these outages are actually over in Europe, with the UK and the Netherlands, both experiencing widespread issues. Southeast Asia and Australia are also being hit with the outages.

Most people are getting a message saying they can't connect to Netflix, especially on their mobile apps. Below is the screen that these folks are seeing, even when they remove the app from their device entirely and redownload it. No matter what they try, they're ending up with significant issues.

The message may look slightly different depending on which market you find yourself in, but the notion remains the same. Netflix is down and people are having an incredibly difficult time getting anything to load or play.

There are plenty of users around the world taking to Twitter to share their experiences and let others know what has happened. There are also quite a few who have logged on simply to join others in their frustration.

