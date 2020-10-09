Netflix Acquires Elf on the Shelf Movie and TV Rights

✖

The biggest streaming service in the world has acquired the rights to develop one of the most well-known holiday entities in today's day and age. A movie adaptation of the popular Elf on the Shelf books and toys has been in development for a while now, and it looks like Netflix has locked down the rights to release everything related to the product, at least when it comes to movies and TV. According to Deadline, Netflix has won the auction for Elf on the Shelf, owned by The Lumistella Company.

Netflix is going to be developing movie and television content for The Elf on the Shelf, adapting the brand into both live-action and animated formats. There really isn't any end to the possibilities of what Netflix will be able to do with this IP, considering there is already a portfolio of brands associated with it. This includes Elf Pets and Elf Mates.

In addition to developing original content, Netflix has also gained the rights to two of Lumistella's existing animated shorts. Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue and Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale are both going to be added to Netflix this holiday season.

All Elf on the Shelf content from Netflix will be produced by Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon. The Elf on the Shelf creators Chanda Bell, Christa Pitts, and Carol Aebersold will also be involved on the projects.

“We had been chased by Hollywood for the last five or eight years, but we weren’t sure what story we wanted to tell,” said Bell earlier this year, when the team was shopping the Elf franchise to different partners. “We got to work on a backstory, and essentially what we’re bringing is a whole universe of characters, a franchise in need of an entertainment industry partner to bring it to life.”

