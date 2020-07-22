Netflix Dominates Streaming Services Over Last Three Months

✖

Netflix is still the most popular streaming platform in all of the land. According to a new study from the stream-tracking experts at Reelgood, Netflix finished atop the market again for the second quarter of the year, finishing with nearly 32-percent of the market share. Surprisingly enough, Prime Video finished in a close second with 25-percent of all streamers having watched the Amazon-owned service at some point from April to June. Rounding out the top five includes Hulu (18.6 percent), Disney+ (6.1 percent), and the brand-new HBO Max (5.2 percent).

As HBO Max just launched within the past month, Reelgood also completed a separate study for just the month of June. While Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu remained the top three streaming platforms, HBO Max jumped Disney+ in the month of June in the race for the biggest piece of the streaming pie. Last month, 7.9-percent of streamers watched HBO Max while 6-percent watched Disney+.

Content-wise, Rick & Morty was the most-streamed television show of the second quarter followed by Ozark, Money Heist, and Dark, all three of which have their home on Netflix. The most-streamed movies include Parasite, Inception, and Netflix's The Platform.

Netflix has been on a tear this year, posting record subscriber numbers in each of its investor's calls this year. With people stuck inside, the service added a record-high 15.7 million new subscriptions in the first quarter of the year.

“We live in uncertain times with restrictions on what we can do socially and many people are turning to entertainment for relaxation, connection, comfort and stimulation,” Netflix said in its quarterly shareholder letter. The streamer then admitted it expects new subscriber numbers to plateau as the year goes on and more states continue to reopen.

“We expect less growth for the second half of 2020 compared to the prior year,” the letter continued. “As we navigate these turbulent circumstances, we’re focused on our members by continuing to improve the quality of our service and bringing new films and shows to people’s screens.”

The streamer's success even saw the company add a second CEO in the form of long-time content chief Ted Sarandos.

“Ted has been my partner for decades. This change makes formal what was already informal — that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said on an investor's call earlier this month.

