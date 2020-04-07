New Netflix Feature Allows Parents to Remove Movies and Shows

Kids are currently spending more time on streaming services than ever before, which is a sign of both evolving technology and the pandemic that has caused schools around the country to close, keeping children at home all day. This can present problems with kids exploring a site like Netflix, which is home to content that young eyes shouldn’t see. On Tuesday, Netflix announced a slew of new parental controls that make it easier than ever before to monitor what your kids are seeing, including the ability to remove movies and tv shows from a Netflix profile altogether.

A new post on the official Netflix blog Tuesday morning revealed several new parental controls that are now in place on the service. Since every family is different, and has different rules about what kids are or aren’t allowed to watch, these new options are meant to cater to each household’s specific regulations. One option lets parents remove any movie or show from a profile entirely, so it never even pops up when your kids are browsing. Once in the settings, you can simply search for the title you want to block and click to filter it out.

Another feature being added to the parental controls is the ability for parents to filter out content based on its rating. The filters now have country specific ratings scales, so movies and TV from various markets can be blocked, even if the rating systems in those markets are different.

To keep kids from changing any of these settings, a PIN can be added to the settings and the individual profiles. Only the person who knows the PIN can access the changes. Parents can review the regulations for each profile on the Netflix account in the settings, to make sure that they’re all set as they’re supposed to be. From this same place, parents can also see what kids have been watching on their profiles.

“Choice and control have always been important for our members, especially parents,” wrote Netflix Kids Product Manager Michelle Parsons. “We hope that these additional controls will help parents make the right choices for their families.”

You can add these new controls now by visiting the account settings in your Netflix app or on the desktop site.