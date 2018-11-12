Netflix Fees Could Go up in US According to Analyst

Netflix is looking like it’s going to be having a rough ride in the 2019 – 2020 era, as major competition like the Disney+ streaming launch and threaten to cut significantly into Netflix‘s market share.

Well, here’s some news that won’t make Netflix’s near future look any brighter: the streaming service could be increasing fees on US customers, even while looking to lower fees on customers in international markets.

Variety has the report on this latest possible turn in Netflix’s business model. To be fair, it isn’t Netflix itself that is touting the possibility of charging its US customers more – it was simply a note provided by analysts at Piper Jaffray, who determined that Netflix is in a position to raise prices, based on recent customer surveys:

“‘We believe, as long as the vast majority of subscribers perceive that the service is improving, Netflix will be positioned to periodically increase price,’ the analyst team led by Michael Olson wrote in a note.”

There were some other notes in the research, stating that Netflix could further improve its position if some of its original movies land Oscar nominations this year, including Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma and the Coen Brothers’ Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

The last few years have seen Netflix's model fluctuate wildly.

“Price is all relative to value,” said Netflix’s chief executive Reed Hastings. “We’re continuing to increase the content offering, and we’re seeing that reflected in viewing around the world. So, we try to maintain that feeling that consumers have that we’re a great value in terms of the amount of content we have relative to the prices.”

The key here is whether or not Netflix is in a position to leverage any new content offerings, against the potential bad perception that would come with a price increase. As Disney launches Disney+, and services like Hulu and Amazon continue gaining acclaim (and subscribers), Netflix will need a way to stay in the competition – and frankly, it doesn’t seem like the current slate of original programming will be enough to keep Netflix on top of the mountain – and certainly not if subscribers have to pay more, as the streaming service loses content options (Marvel, Star Wars, 20th Century Fox) to Disney+.

Would a price increase get you to rethink your Netflix subscription plans in 2019? Let us know in the comments!