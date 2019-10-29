Netflix Facing Backlash From Filmmakers Over Play Speed Testing

Over the past couple of weeks, Netflix has been testing a feature on Android devices that allows users to speed up or slow down the playback of movies and TV shows, similar to the way you can alter the speed of a podcast. If deployed wide by Netflix, this would allow users to watch anything on the service at 1.5x its normal speed. In other words, you could potentially watch a lot more content on Netflix in a given day but you’d be sacrificing the way in which the art was intended to be its creators. Several prominent filmmakers and TV producers have since pushed back against Netflix regarding this feature.

The most vocal voice amongst the anti-playback feature crowd is Judd Apatow, producer of several TV shows and movies including Knocked Up, Girls, Anchorman, Superbad, Bridesmaids, and Love. The creator took to Twitter multiple times on Monday, voicing his frustration about the issue.

“No Netflix no,” Apatow wrote. “Don’t make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this. Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don’t f*ck with our timing. We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen.”

No @Netflix no. Don’t make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this. Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don’t fuck with our timing. We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen. https://t.co/xkprLM44oC — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 28, 2019

Apatow went on to argue that the new feature alters the way that the art is experienced, a change that Netflix shouldn’t be allowed to make without the specific permission of a creator.

“People should be allowed to do it if the artist or creator is ok with it,” he tweeted later. “If you want to go watch The Godfather in 90 min then go invent your own personal machine. Streamers should not be allowed to present content which is not the way it was intended to be seen without approval.”

Following the backlash, Netflix released a statement about the feature, saying that it’s simply a test at this time and no decision has been made in regards to its potential rollout on all devices and platforms.

“We’re always experimenting with new ways to help members use Netflix,” a company spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “This test makes it possible to vary the speed at which people watch shows on their mobiles. As with any test, it may not become a permanent feature on Netflix.”

What do you think of this proposed playback feature on Netflix? Should the streaming service just leave well enough alone? Let us know in the comments!