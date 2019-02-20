Everything Leaving Netflix March 2019

The ever-changing lineup of movies and TV shows on Netflix is about to shake itself up yet again, as March will bring even more alterations to the streaming slate.

On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the full list of titles both coming to and leaving the streaming service next month. Of course, that announcement came with plenty of excitement, all surrounding the movies and shows that are on their way. But coin does have two sides, as there is a significant amount of disappointment when you see all of the titles that are set to exit in the coming weeks.

There aren’t a ton of films and series leaving Netflix in March, but the ones that are making their way out are certainly beloved. Chief among them is the entire Ghostbusters franchise. Both Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2 will stop streaming on the platform on March 1st, while The Real Ghostbusters TV series is heading out on March 31st.

Also leaving the service are a couple of popular live-action Disney titles. Pirates of The Caribbean: At World’s End ships off on March 4th, and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast exits two weeks later, on March 18th.

Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in March below!

Leaving 3/1/19

Bruce Almighty

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

United 93

Leaving 3/2/19

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Leaving 3/3/19

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 3/4/19

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Leaving 3/5/19

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Leaving 3/8/19

Click

Leaving 3/16/19

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

Leaving 3/18/19

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Leaving 3/31/19

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6

The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!