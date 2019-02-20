Everything Leaving Netflix March 2019

The ever-changing lineup of movies and TV shows on Netflix is about to shake itself up yet again, as March will bring even more alterations to the streaming slate.
On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the full list of titles both coming to and leaving the streaming service next month. Of course, that announcement came with plenty of excitement, all surrounding the movies and shows that are on their way. But coin does have two sides, as there is a significant amount of disappointment when you see all of the titles that are set to exit in the coming weeks.
There aren’t a ton of films and series leaving Netflix in March, but the ones that are making their way out are certainly beloved. Chief among them is the entire Ghostbusters franchise. Both Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2 will stop streaming on the platform on March 1st, while The Real Ghostbusters TV series is heading out on March 31st.
Also leaving the service are a couple of popular live-action Disney titles. Pirates of The Caribbean: At World’s End ships off on March 4th, and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast exits two weeks later, on March 18th.
Check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in March below!
Leaving 3/1/19
Bruce Almighty
Fair Game – Director’s Cut
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Hostage
Pearl Harbor
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Gift
The Little Rascals
United 93
Leaving 3/2/19
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Leaving 3/3/19
Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 3/4/19
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Leaving 3/5/19
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Leaving 3/8/19
Click
Leaving 3/16/19
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
Role Models
Leaving 3/18/19
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Leaving 3/31/19
Party of Five: Seasons 1-6
The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!