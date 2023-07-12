65: New Sci-Fi Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10, Besting Hit Original Comedy

Adam Driver's latest movie may not have been a big hit at the box office, but it is doing some great work in the world of streaming. 65 was added to Netflix's streaming lineup on Saturday and it has immediately risen to the top of the streamer's movie ranks. In fact, 65 is even performing better than Netflix's newest original film, showing that Driver's sci-fi thriller is connecting with audiences.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list featured 65 in the second overall position, behind the new Netflix comedy The Out-Laws. However, it didn't take long for 65 to top its biggest competition. Tuesday's edition of the list sees 65 as the biggest film on the entire service.

The Top 10 currently hosts a couple of other 2023 movies, including Nimona and The Tutor, but none have been able to compete with 65 and The Out-Laws for the number one spot.

You can check out a rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!