65: New Sci-Fi Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10, Besting Hit Original Comedy
Adam Driver's latest movie may not have been a big hit at the box office, but it is doing some great work in the world of streaming. 65 was added to Netflix's streaming lineup on Saturday and it has immediately risen to the top of the streamer's movie ranks. In fact, 65 is even performing better than Netflix's newest original film, showing that Driver's sci-fi thriller is connecting with audiences.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list featured 65 in the second overall position, behind the new Netflix comedy The Out-Laws. However, it didn't take long for 65 to top its biggest competition. Tuesday's edition of the list sees 65 as the biggest film on the entire service.
The Top 10 currently hosts a couple of other 2023 movies, including Nimona and The Tutor, but none have been able to compete with 65 and The Out-Laws for the number one spot.
You can check out a rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. 65
"After surviving a crash landing, an astronaut and his passenger must outlast the perils of prehistoric Earth to reach their only hope for escape."
2. The Out-Laws
"When the bank Owen manages gets robbed just days before his wedding, all the evidence points in one incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws."
3. Titanic
"On a doomed luxury liner, first-class passenger Rose finds a love to last a lifetime when she falls for penniless artist Jack just as disaster strikes."
4. Tutor
"A dream job tutoring a billionaire's son becomes a terrifying nightmare for Ethan when his obsessed student stalks him and his girlfriend."
5. Home Wrecker
"Jealous of her old college friend's career success and happy relationship, a hapless lawyer seeks to take over her friend's life — no matter the cost."
6. Rush Hour
"A wisecracking LAPD cop grudgingly agrees to keep an eye on a detective flown in from Hong Kong to find a Chinese ambassador's kidnapped daughter."
7. Nimona
"A knight famed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she's the monster he's sworn to destroy?"
8. Prom Night
"On prom night, a high school senior still struggling with her nightmare past tries to evade a killer bent on ending the party for her and her friends."
9. White House Down
"When violent mercenaries take over the White House, a Capitol police officer springs into action to save his daughter and get the president to safety."
10. The Smurfs 2
"Evil magician Gargamel continues his quest to tap the power of the Smurfs, creating a pair of his own Smurf-alikes called the Naughties."