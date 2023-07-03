A new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery has resulted in Netflix acquiring a few popular HBO shows for its streaming lineup. In an effort to make some money in the streaming business, Warner Bros. Discovery has started licensing its titles out to other places. Westworld, for example, was removed from Max and sent to Tubi. There were rumblings that Issa Rae's award-winning Insecure would be sent out to Netflix, and the streamer confirmed the news on Monday morning, as Insecure debuted on its lineup.

Monday saw Netflix announce the arrival of Insecure, with all five seasons now available on the service. While this is a big deal for Netflix subscribers, Max didn't lose any Insecure episodes in the process. It's a shared deal between the companies, meaning that Insecure (and other shows) will be on both services.

All five seasons of Issa Rae's Peabody and NAACP award winning series Insecure are now on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/6hpNcw4ja2 — Netflix (@netflix) July 3, 2023

"All five seasons of Issa Rae's Peabody and NAACP award winning series Insecure are now on Netflix," the streaming service announced in a tweet on Monday.

Insecure is the first of a few HBO shows coming to Netflix in the new streaming deal. According to Deadline, Six Feet Under and Dwayne Johnson's Ballers will also be added to Netflix in the near future, along with limited series Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

HBO's True Blood is also a part of one of these non-exclusive deals, currently available to stream on Hulu in addition to Max. The acclaimed vampire series will also head to Netflix outside of the United States.

Other Shows Leaving Max

Through a series of "cost-saving measures," Max has lost several original and HBO titles in recent months. While a couple of these titles have seemingly disappeared for the time being, most have made their way to FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) services. Westworld, Raised by Wolves, Lovecraft Country, and The Nevers all ended up on services like Tubi and Roku, which are free for anyone to access.

Making acclaimed shows like Insecure available on Netflix could give those titles (and HBO as a whole) a big boost. If they're not being actively viewed by a wide audience on Max at the moment, seeing them added to Netflix could bring in a much bigger audience that had previously missed the show as it aired.

