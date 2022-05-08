Surprising Robert Downey Jr. Movie is the #1 Film on Netflix

A movie starring Robert Downey Jr. being incredibly popular in 2022 probably doesn't come as much of a surprise to anyone. After anchoring the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, Downey is one of the most popular stars on the entire planet. One of his films was recently added to Netflix and quickly soared through the Top 10 rankings on the service, but it surprisingly wasn't one of his recent efforts.

The film in question is the 1998 thriller U.S. Marshals, which acts as a spinoff to Harrison Ford's hit film The Fugitive. In U.S. Marshals, Tommy Lee Jones reprises his role as United States Deputy Marshal Sam Gerard, who is tasked with once again tracking down a potentially dangerous fugitive.

Downey also stars in the film as a younger government agent, John Royce, who tracks down Gerard and convinces him to return to the job. With Royce, however, not all is as it seems. Movie fans are clearly enjoying checking out an older Robert Downey Jr. role, as Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows U.S. Marshals as the most popular film on the entire service.

You can check out a full breakdown of Sunday's Top 10 list below.