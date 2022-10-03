Classic Action Comedy Arrives on Netflix Top 10

There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features not one, but two entries in the Rush Hour franchise. The first film in the series has been rising through the Netflix ranks, coming in number four overall on the list. Rush Hour 3, the film from 2007, sits at number nine.

Given that the bookend entries of the trilogy are both present, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Rush Hour 2 find its way to the rankings at some point in the near future.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Top 10 list below!