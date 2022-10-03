Classic Action Comedy Arrives on Netflix Top 10
There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features not one, but two entries in the Rush Hour franchise. The first film in the series has been rising through the Netflix ranks, coming in number four overall on the list. Rush Hour 3, the film from 2007, sits at number nine.
Given that the bookend entries of the trilogy are both present, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Rush Hour 2 find its way to the rankings at some point in the near future.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Top 10 list below!
1. Last Seen Alive
"When his wife suddenly vanishes at a gas station, an ordinary man takes extraordinary measures to find her even has he himself falls under suspicion."
2. Inheritance
"When Lauren's wealthy father dies and leaves her the keys to a hidden bunker on their estate, what she finds could destroy her family – and their lives."
3. Blonde
"This fictional portrait of Marilyn Monroe boldly reimagines the tumultuous private life of the Hollywood legend – and the price she paid for fame."
4. Rush Hour
"When a Hong Kong inspector is summoned to Los Angeles to investigate a kidnapping, the FBI assigns a cocky LAPD cop to distract him from the case."
5. Mr. & Mrs. Smith
"John and Jane are an average-on-the-surface couple who don't yet know that they share the same undercover line of work: They're both guns for hire."
6. Lou
"A mysterious loner living a quiet life with her dog battles the elements and her own dark past when a neighbor's little girl is kidnapped during a storm."
7. A Jazzman's Blues
"Tyler Perry's tale of forbidden love and family drama unravels 40 years of secrets and lies against a soundtrack of juke-joint blues in the Deep South."
8. The Munsters
"In this reboot of the 1960s sitcom, Transylvania vampire Lily falls head over fangs for lovable, lumbering monster Herman over her father's objections."
9. Rush Hour 3
"Detectives Lee and Carter team up again and head to Paris to protect a tattooed Frenchwoman who knows too much about an assassination plot."
10. Robin Hood
"In this big budget adaptation, soldier Robin happens upon the dying Robert of Loxley and promises to return his sword to his family in Nottingham."