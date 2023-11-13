The Killer Debuts at Number One on Netflix Top 10

David Fincher's newest movie, The Killer, stars Michael Fassbender as an assassin at odds with his employers. The Seven and Zodiac filmmaker always catches the attention of movie fans when he releases something new, a trend that has continued with the debut of The Killer on Netflix this weekend. After a short stint in limited theaters around the country, The Killer arrived on Netflix this past Friday, and it immediately soared to the top of the streamer's movie charts.

After debuting on Friday, The Killer took the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list on Saturday. It quickly soared past other recent hits like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and No Hard Feelings to take over the pole position.

The Killer stayed in that top spot on Sunday, which was to be expected. A brand new release from a filmmaker like Fincher is always going to do well, especially when it features a star as popular as Fassbender.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!