The Killer Debuts at Number One on Netflix Top 10
David Fincher's new movie immediately topped Netflix's film charts.
David Fincher's newest movie, The Killer, stars Michael Fassbender as an assassin at odds with his employers. The Seven and Zodiac filmmaker always catches the attention of movie fans when he releases something new, a trend that has continued with the debut of The Killer on Netflix this weekend. After a short stint in limited theaters around the country, The Killer arrived on Netflix this past Friday, and it immediately soared to the top of the streamer's movie charts.
After debuting on Friday, The Killer took the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list on Saturday. It quickly soared past other recent hits like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and No Hard Feelings to take over the pole position.
The Killer stayed in that top spot on Sunday, which was to be expected. A brand new release from a filmmaker like Fincher is always going to do well, especially when it features a star as popular as Fassbender.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Killer
"After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers — and himself — on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn't personal."
2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
"Teen Miles Morales teams up with Gwen Stacy on a new adventure, facing sinister foe The Spot and a vast legion of parallel heroes in the Multiverse."
3. No Hard Feelings
"A bartender who's down on her luck takes an unusual challenge when a wealthy couple hires her to romance their socially awkward son."
4. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."
5. Locked In
"A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a come patient's injuries — and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal and murder behind them."
6. The Impossible
"Tracking one family's harrowing experiences, this gripping drama depicts the chaos generated by the massive 2004 tsunami in Southeast Asia."
7. 13 Going on 30
"Jenna Rink wishes she could just grow up after being humiliated at her 13th birthday party — only to wake up as a 30-year-old fashion magazine editor."
8. Pitch Perfect
"It's a musical showdown when Beca joins a cappella group The Bellas and revamps their stodgy style to take on a men's choir in a university competition."
9. Cold Pursuit
"When his son's mysterious death shakes up his quiet life, a snowplow driver targets a local drug cartel and sets out on a vengeful killing spree."
10. Legion
"A motley crew of apocalypse survivors living at an abandoned truck stop never suspects that the pregnant woman among them is carrying the Messiah."