Netflix Announces Full Tudum Fan Event Lineup

For the second time this year, Netflix is hosting a global fan event to show off some of the big projects set to debut over the next couple of years. While the Netflix Geeked Week stream over the summer focused on mostly genre titles, the new event is going to be a lot more all-encompassing. TUDUM, named after the sound you hear when turning on a Netflix original, is set to take place entirely on September 25th.

This new event aims to entertain Netflix subscribers and fans all around the world as it debuts announcements, trailers, premiere dates, and various other reveals for more than 70 upcoming original titles. Fans weren’t quite sure what to expect from the packed event, but Netflix unveiled the full lineup on Wednesday morning, along with a new promo.

\Netflix confirmed that titles like Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, Bridgerton, Cowboy Bebop, Ozark, and Extraction will all be present at TUDUM, though there hasn’t been any news yet regarding exactly what the streamer will announce in regards to those projects.

Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows that Netflix has confirmed for the TUDUM event:

Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子

A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる

A Través De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Dark Desire

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Enola Holmes

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound / 지옥

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa De Papel

The Old Guard

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name / 마이 네임

New World / 신세계로부터

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス

Ultraman

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

In addition to the roster of original projects that will have a presence at the event, Netflix has also revealed a list of actors and filmmakers that will be joining in the festivities. Take a look!

Jennifer Aniston

Jonathan Bailey

Jason Bateman

Zazie Beetz

Halle Berry

Millie Bobby Brown

Manolo Cardona

Henry Cavill

John Cho

Lily Collins

Nicola Coughlan

Madhuri Dixit

Idris Elba

Nathalie Emmanuel

Kevin Hart

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Jung Hae-in

Kai

Kim Hee-chul

Regina King

Nick Kroll

Jennifer Lawrence

Ralph Macchio

Jonathan Majors

Adam McKay

Caleb McLaughlin

Álvaro Morte

Elsa Pataky

Maite Perroni

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Noomi Rapace

Adam Sandler

Matthias Schweighöfer

Maisa Silva

Lilly Singh

Zack Snyder

Song Kang

Alejandro Speitzer

Omar Sy

Charlize Theron

Kenjiro Tsuda

Finn Wolfhard

Wiliam Zabka

