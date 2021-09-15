Netflix Announces Full Tudum Fan Event Lineup

For the second time this year, Netflix is hosting a global fan event to show off some of the big projects set to debut over the next couple of years. While the Netflix Geeked Week stream over the summer focused on mostly genre titles, the new event is going to be a lot more all-encompassing. TUDUM, named after the sound you hear when turning on a Netflix original, is set to take place entirely on September 25th.
This new event aims to entertain Netflix subscribers and fans all around the world as it debuts announcements, trailers, premiere dates, and various other reveals for more than 70 upcoming original titles. Fans weren’t quite sure what to expect from the packed event, but Netflix unveiled the full lineup on Wednesday morning, along with a new promo.
Videos by ComicBook.com
\Netflix confirmed that titles like Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, Bridgerton, Cowboy Bebop, Ozark, and Extraction will all be present at TUDUM, though there hasn’t been any news yet regarding exactly what the streamer will announce in regards to those projects.
Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows that Netflix has confirmed for the TUDUM event:
- Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子
- A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる
- A Través De Mi Ventana
- Arcane
- Army of Thieves
- Black Crab
- Big Mouth
- Bridgerton
- Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル
- Bruised
- The Chestnut Man
- Cobra Kai
- Colin in Black and White
- Cowboy Bebop
- The Crown
- Dark Desire
- De Volta Aos 15
- Don’t Look Up
- Emily in Paris
- Enola Holmes
- Extraction
- Finding Anamika
- Floor is Lava
- The Harder They Fall
- Hellbound / 지옥
- Heeramandi
- Human Resources
- Interceptor
- Inside Job
- La Casa De Papel
- The Old Guard
- Ozark
- Maldivas
- My Name / 마이 네임
- New World / 신세계로부터
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編
- Rebelde
- Ritmo Salvaje
- Red Notice
- The Sandman
- Sex Education
- The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다
- Soy Georgina
- Stranger Things
- Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス
- Ultraman
- The Umbrella Academy
- Vikings: Valhalla
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Young, Famous and African
In addition to the roster of original projects that will have a presence at the event, Netflix has also revealed a list of actors and filmmakers that will be joining in the festivities. Take a look!
- Jennifer Aniston
- Jonathan Bailey
- Jason Bateman
- Zazie Beetz
- Halle Berry
- Millie Bobby Brown
- Manolo Cardona
- Henry Cavill
- John Cho
- Lily Collins
- Nicola Coughlan
- Madhuri Dixit
- Idris Elba
- Nathalie Emmanuel
- Kevin Hart
- Chris Hemsworth
- Dwayne Johnson
- Jung Hae-in
- Kai
- Kim Hee-chul
- Regina King
- Nick Kroll
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Ralph Macchio
- Jonathan Majors
- Adam McKay
- Caleb McLaughlin
- Álvaro Morte
- Elsa Pataky
- Maite Perroni
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
- Noomi Rapace
- Adam Sandler
- Matthias Schweighöfer
- Maisa Silva
- Lilly Singh
- Zack Snyder
- Song Kang
- Alejandro Speitzer
- Omar Sy
- Charlize Theron
- Kenjiro Tsuda
- Finn Wolfhard
- Wiliam Zabka
Are you excited for Netflix’s TUDUM presentation later this month? Let us know in the comments!