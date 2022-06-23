Two Beloved Will Ferrell Movies Heading to Netflix

With several iconic comedies over the last couple of decades, Will Ferrell has established himself as one of the most beloved leading funnymen around the globe. Many of his films in the 2000s became instant classics, comedies that movie fans continue to rewatch on a consistent basis to this day. Next month, a couple of those movies are coming to Netflix, making it even easier to revisit them.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the service over the course of July. That list was filled with exciting acquisitions and anticipated originals. Among that group was two popular Will Ferrell films: Old School and Semi-Pro.

Old School continues to be remembered as not only one of the best of Ferrell's career, but also one of the films that made him such a household name. The nearly 20-year-old comedy from Todd Phillips was originally released in 2003. Eight years later, Ferrell starred in Semi-Pro, playing basketball player/coach/promoter/owner Jackie Moon. While Semi-Pro may not be regarded in the same way as Old School, it is still one of Ferrell's most quotable to-date. Fans of the comedian will certainly love seeing both movies make their way to Netflix.

Those two Ferrell films aren't the only titles being added to Netflix on July 1st. Here's the full list of new additions arriving at the start of the month:

Are you looking forward to seeing Old School and Semi-Pro make their way to Netflix? Let us know in the comments!