New Disney+ Movie Godmothered to Feature Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell

Disney continues to waste no time in developing new and exciting high-profile projects for its Disney+ streaming platform. The latest of these is a new film titled Godmothered, which has just lined up Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic) and Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street, Office Christmas Party) as its stars. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of their casting which sees Bell take on the role of a “young and unskilled fairy godmother.” In an attempt to prove herself she goes on the hunt for a girl whose wish from a fairy godmother went unanswered, leading her to the know grown woman played by Fisher.

The comedy is set to be directed by Sharon McGuire, filmmaker behind Bridget Jones’s Diary and Bridget Jones’s Baby. Melissa Stack (The Other Woman) and Kari Granlund (Disney+’s Lady and the Tramp) co-wrote the script which is being produced by Justin Springer and Ivan Reitman. Production on Godmothered is scheduled to begin at the end of January in Boston.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Disney’s portfolio of streaming services (which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) to be valued at over $100 billion to the entertainment company. The report from CNBC reveals that the trio of properties are valued around $108 billion, about 69 percent of Netflix’s current worth.

Earlier this month, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan estimated the service will reach upwards of 25 million users by the end of March. Disney still has a long-haul ahead of itself in the SVOD world as it faces the titans that been cementing themselves as powerhouses for years. As per Netflix’s last quarterly earnings call, the company has north of 158 million users. Hulu, on the other hand, has reportedly been hovering around the 28 million mark for the last year.

Will you be checking out Godmothered when it debuts?

