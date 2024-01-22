New Jurassic World Movie in the Works

Welcome... back to Jurassic World. Universal Pictures is developing a new Jurassic World movie written by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp, THR reports. After 65 million years, Jurassic World 4 will begin the evolution of a "new Jurassic era" with an all-new storyline, according to the report. Frank Marshall, executive producer of the Jurassic World trilogy that starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is producing with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion producer Patrick Crowley. Franchise producer Steven Spielberg is also on board as executive producer for Amblin Entertainment.

The report suggests the as-yet-untitled Jurassic World 4 will not involve Pratt and Howard, who were introduced in 2015's franchise relaunch Jurassic World from director Colin Trevorrow. THR also reports that the project, which has been kept under wraps until now, is far enough along that Universal could potentially date the seventh installment of the Jurassic Park saga for 2025.

With Dominion serving as the culmination of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies, Marshall hinted in 2022 that the Jurassic franchise would not go extinct. The six Jurassic movies have earned more than $6 billion worldwide and have spawned short films, theme park rides, and video games.

"I think that Dominion's going to wrap up this trilogy, but we're not resting on our laurels. We're going to sit down, and we're going to see what the future is," Marshall told /Film. "We have that wonderful [animated] series, Camp Cretaceous on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we're definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world."

Koepp penned 1993's Jurassic Park and its Spielberg-directed sequel, 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park, both based on author Michael Crichton's novels. Along with credits on 1996's Mission: Impossible, 2002's Spider-Man, and 2009's Angels and Demons, Koepp is a longtime collaborator of Spielberg's, having penned his War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.