Jurassic Park: Survival Revealed With Thrilling Trailer

The Game Awards has had quite a few surprising trailers, but one that came out of nowhere was Jurassic Park: Survival. The upcoming first-person action game from Saber is set in the days following the original 1993 movie, making it a direct sequel of sorts to that classic. The reveal trailer was gorgeous and took players back to some of the most iconic sets from the movie, though they're obviously in a state of disrepair after all of the dinosaurs got loose. Jurassic Park: Survival is going to be an exciting way to experience John Hammond's vision.

What is Jurassic Park: Survival?

Players take on the role of InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi. She was unable to get off of Isla Nublar and is now stuck on the island fighting for survival. In this single-player adventure, players will be able to explore "a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats." That latter bit seems to hint that Joshi might not be the only human left alive on the island, though that might be reading into things a little too much.

With this being a reveal trailer, we didn't get any actual gameplay. Saber says players will need to "outsmart, escape, and interact with the film's iconic dinosaurs. Use your ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth."

What's intriguing about that is that it means the game will likely rely more on puzzle-solving instead of first-person combat. Until Saber gives us official gameplay, it's impossible to know for sure, but that description doesn't make it sound like players will be fighting off a T-Rex with a shotgun anytime soon.

Saber does say that players will need to "use all the resources at your disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar." That seems to hint at Jurassic Park: Survival having some elements of traditional survival games where you need to manage things like hunger and thirst to stay alive. Again, Saber hasn't confirmed any of that in this reveal trailer, so hopefully, we'll start to learn more about how Survival will actually play over the coming months.

Jurassic Park: Survival Release Date

Unfortunately, the announcement trailer for Jurassic Park: Survival didn't reveal a concrete release date. Even beyond that, the team did not provide any kind of window. The game could be out next year, but we'll have to wait and see. When it does release, Jurassic Park: Survival will be a next-gen-only game. That means it will only come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Given how great this initial trailer looks visually, that's not too surprising, especially with next-gen consoles becoming much more available over the last year.