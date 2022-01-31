Jurassic Park Producer Teases More Movies After Jurassic World: Dominion

The upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion has been billed as being the culmination of both the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World series of films, but according to producer Frank Marshall, fans shouldn’t count on the cinematic franchise going extinct, as there will “absolutely” be more films in the series. However, given the finality of the upcoming sequel, the filmmaker noted that the minds behind the series will regroup to determine the best way to move forward with the series, while the animated Netflix series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous will keep the spirit of the franchise alive as fans wait for the next film. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit theaters on June 10th.

When asked by /Film about whether there would be more feature films in the Jurassic World franchise, Marshall confirmed, “Yeah, absolutely.”

He continued, “I think that Dominion‘s going to wrap up this trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels. We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, Camp Cretaceous on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world.”

The fourth season of Camp Cretaceous just premiered last month, with more outings likely on the way. While that animated series looks to be continuing and while there are more feature films on the horizon at some point, fans shouldn’t hold their breath about getting a live-action Jurassic World TV series.

“No, I’m really just focused on the movies. So I haven’t really thought about that. There’s been no discussion of that,” Marshall also confirmed to /Film when asked about a live-action series. “As I say, we have the animated series. I think that’s plenty for now.”

Jurassic World: Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing and are joined by Academy Award winner Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm. The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It). Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Colin Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

