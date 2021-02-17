Marvel's Latest Series Guarantees New MCU Content Every Week This Year

✖

We're only one-and-a-half months into 2021, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have already gotten six episodes of WandaVision and two Marvel Studios: Legends primers. After Tuesday's announcement of a new MCU-based docuseries titled Marvel's Assembled, the team at Marvel Studios has all but guaranteed there to be new Marvel content released weekly for the rest of the year. Before the announcement, there were only a few weeks throughout 2021 that would have been without new content. Now, every single weekend seems to be covered.

WandaVision releases its last episode in three weeks on March 5th. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, on the other hand, debuts its first episode on March 19th. Conveniently placed between the two is WandaVision's Assembled episode, a behind-the-scenes deep dive into the production behind the show — that's scheduled to drop on March 12th.

Though we don't exactly how Assembled will look, Marvel's press release confirmed at least one episode for each film and television show — so you can see the math starting to add up. Barring any further delays, there will be something for MCU to consume every single week.

The six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will end on April 23rd, making room for the show's Assembled episode to drop on April 30th — the week before Black Widow is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 7th. You see where this is going now right?

After a Black Widow Assembled episode on May 14th, Loki would then pick up on May 21st and run through July 2nd if we factor its behind-the-scenes episode into the mix.

If you rinse and repeat the scenario for Shang-Chi, What If...?, Ms. Marvel, Eternals, and Hawkeye, there will either be a film, Disney+ show, or ASsembled episode every Friday through the end of the year. The only exception is the very last day of the year, Friday, December 31st.

Again, that only works if the theatrical movies hold the release dates they currently do — but at the going rate, Marvel Studios is about to reward the fans for having to sit through an MCU-less 2020.

The first six episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on March 19th.

