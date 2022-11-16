New Movie From Super Troopers Team Gets 4/20 Release Date

Quasi, an upcoming film from Broken Lizard that parodies The Hunchback of Notre Dame, is set for a release on April 20, 2023. Broken Lizard, the studio behind Super Troopers, made a serious run at being "the next National Lampoon" in the early 2000s, but so far its biggest hits have all required those trooper mustaches. This time out, they'll have a chance to tell a different kind of story, even if the pitch immediately evokes something like Mel Brooks's Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

Per TheWrap, Kevin Hefferman will direct Quasi from a script written by Broken Lizard members Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske. The Broken Lizard team will also star in the film alongside Agents of SHIELD veteran Adrianne Palicki. The project was announced in November of last year, and entered production in Los Angeles shortly after. By April 20, 2022, it had wrapped principal photography. That gave it a year before release to finish post-production work...and also probably a little inspiration as to how high the release date should be.

"I'm très, très excited to get the Broken Lizard gang back together," Heffernan said. "But I'm even more excited to finally put my PhD in French Medieval Studies to use. It's been a long time coming."

You can see the logo in the post below.

The report further says the film centers on "a hapless hunchback who only yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other."

"We love Broken Lizard and are always thrilled to collaborate," Searchlight heads of film production DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas said in a statement. "Kevin, Steve, Jay, Paul and Erik are a boisterous, talented and hysterical group. We look forward to seeing them bring their raunchy charm to this satirical take on The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

Quasi is expected to be a Hulu original, and will drop on the platform on April 20.