New Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle Trailer Features A Dragon

Robert Downey Jr is returning to the big screen, but this time he’s turning in his armored suit for a suit, a top hat, and an army of talking animals in the reboot of Doctor Dolittle. Simply titled Dolittle, this new iteration of the character features an all-star cast that will bring the many animals in Dolittle’s world to life, and we see several of them in the new trailer. From a Polar Bear and Squirrel to an Ostrich, Dolittle has plenty of help, and he’s going to need it too, as we see the crew confronted with a massive red dragon, and it looks pissed. You can check out the dragon in the video above.

Even with all the help, taking on a dragon might just be too much for Dolittle and co., but we think they’ll find a way to get through. It’s not like he can’t communicate with the dragon, as earlier in the trailer we see him talk to a tiger, though then the tiger tries to eat him, so maybe the dragon will follow suit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full trailer in the video above you can find the official description for Dolittle below.

“Robert Downey Jr. electrifies one of literature’s most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals: Dolittle.

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company.

But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice (Dunkirk’s Harry Collett) and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar® winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar® winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee) and a headstrong parrot (Oscar® winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.

The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen (The Queen), Oscar® winner Jim Broadbent and Carmen Laniado (FX’s A Christmas Carol) and features additional voice performances from Oscar® winner Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.”

Dolittle is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2020.