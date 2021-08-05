Night At The Museum 2 Producer Reveals When We’ll See The Sequel on Disney+

Fans of the Night At The Museum have something to look forward to courtesy of Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, which is the production company behind projects like Stranger Things, Shadow and Bone, and of course the Museum trilogy. While the story might have concluded in live-action, Levy and 21 Laps are continuing the story in a new animated project headed to Disney+, and it seems things are moving along at a steady pace. Levy recently spoke about the status of the project in a new interview with Collider in promotion of his newest film Free Guy, and when asked about the film he revealed it is due next year.

Levy said “It is in production. Production and animation is a very different process. I am very actively in hands-on, producing that. I’ve seen two of the three acts in animation form. It is somehow its own thing, but very, very loyal to the legacy of those characters in that title. So happening, and will be on Disney+ next year in 2022.”

The project is reportedly titled Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again and will focus on the son of trilogy star Ben Stiller’s Larry Daley character, Nick Daley. Nick is rather unsure of whether he should take on the role of museum night watchman that his dad so memorably held, but he will get some help from the franchise’s more memorable museum residents.

While the film will feature returning characters, it is reported that it won’t be casting the same actors to voice their characters.

Levy was also asked about another fan favorite, Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This. The series was canceled after one season, and when asked about the possibility of bringing it back in some form Levy has come to terms it might not.

“Currently, not. Dreams of a comeback in some form or format? Yes. But no current plan and that was kind of a heartbreaker of a lesson. It’s a reminder that sometimes you can make something really good and do your job right and still have no control over viewership or box office and outcome. So that’s one of those shows, like Dash and Lily, which just won a bunch of Daytime Emmys where it’s like we, and the team at 21 Laps, feel like we made the show we promised. We made the show we wanted. Not enough people watched and it is a cruel metric in the age of the streaming wars. And sometimes, if you don’t get the eyeballs, you don’t get to make more of the thing. That’s what happened there.”

