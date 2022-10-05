Night of the Ghoul Graphic Novel to Get Movie From 20th Century Studios

Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla's Night of the Ghoul comic series being made into a movie. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that 20th Century Studios had acquired the rights to series — first launched on Comixology last year and coming to print from Dark Horse Comics on Wednesday — after competition with multiple studios and streamers. Rob Savage is set to direct with 21 Laps' Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen producing. Snyder and Francavilla will serve as executive producers.

Night of the Ghoul follows a father and son looking into the true story behind a long-lost horror film from the golden era of monster movies. But as they dig deeper, they risk unleashing the very thing the supposedly destroyed film had meant to keep hidden.

We gave the first issue of the series a 5 out of 5 when it was released last year, writing that Snyder and Francavilla's story manages to bring all of the elements of horror into perfectly spooky tale of a lost horror film, a powerful monster, and a father and son who may not live to see the dawn. You can check out our review of that issue here. The official synopsis for the comic series offers a bit more detail and you can check it out below.

"Shot in 1936, Night of the Ghoul by writer/director T.F. Merritt was meant to sit beside Frankenstein and Dracula as an instant classic . . . But the legendary film never made it to the silver screen. Just before editing was finished, a mysterious studio fire destroyed the footage and killed the cast and crew celebrating at the wrap party.

"Forest Inman is a horror film obsessive who digitizes old films for the famed Aurora movie studio. When Forest stumbles across a seemingly forgotten canister of footage, he just might have discovered the remnants of the lost classic Night of the Ghoul. This discovery sends Forest on a dark odyssey, where he is warned by a mysterious old man that the film's ghoul is far more than a work of fiction: it's a very real monster who plans to kill him."

