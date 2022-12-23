Nightmare Before Christmas 2: Jack Skellington Actor Speaks Out on Sequel Rumors

Ever since The Nightmare Before Christmas came out, there has been some level of talk about a sequel. Whether it's fan chatter, trade rumors, or various contributors to the film suggesting they would be up for a return to its world, barely a year has passed when somebody or other wasn't trying to sell the world on the concept that Jack Skellington and company could return to action. But Chris Sarandon, one of the actors to play Jack in the original, is just as curious about it as everyone else, according to a recent interview with the actor.

On the latest episode of the podcast The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul, the eponymous host asked Sarandon about the possibility of a follow-up. Sarandon essentially deferred to someone with the power to get it done to comment.

"Essentially, I have nothing to do with it," Sarandon said. "I can't pick up the phone and call Tim Burton and say, 'OK let's go! Let's do Nightmare Before Christmas 2!' I'm the hired gun in this equation. And whether it would be me in a sequel or not... I don't know. At the same time I respect Tim's thoughts. I mean this happened with The Princess Bride where there was a great demand for a sequel... I don't know how Tim feels. I've heard various things, but they could be true or not."

In The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jack Skellington, who lives in Halloween Town (where it's Halloween all the time) discovers Christmas Town and tries to bring the holiday home with him -- literally. Kidnapping Santa Claus, Jack ends up turning Christmas into a global disaster, and has to scramble to save the day.

