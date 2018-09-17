‘Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ Character Posters Released

Disney has released a series of new character posters featuring the stars of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

The film stars Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy, Eugenio Derbez, Matthew Macfadyen, Richard E. Grant, Misty Copeland, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston and written by Ashleigh Powell and Tom McCarthy. The film is based on ETA Hoffmann’s story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Nutcracker.

Here’s the synopsis for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms:

“Young Clara needs a magical, one-of-a-kind key to unlock a box that contains a priceless gift. A golden thread leads her to the coveted key, but it soon disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. In that world, she meets a soldier named Phillip, a group of mice and the regents who preside over three realms. Clara and Phillip must now enter a fourth realm to retrieve the key and restore harmony to the unstable land.”

Below you can see posters featuring Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Foy as Clara, Derbez as the Flower Realm King, Grant as the Snow Realm King, Copeland as the Ballerina, Mirren as Mother Ginger, Freeman as Drosselmeyer, Fowora-Knight as Philip, and Whitehall as Harlequin.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms continues Disney’s tradition of adapting classic fairy tales into films. Filming on The Nutcracker and the Four Realms began in October 2016 at Pinewood Studios in England and wrapped early this year. Johnston was brought on as co-director for reshoots when Hallstrom was unavailable. The directors volunteered to share co-directing credits.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms opens in theaters on Nov. 2nd.

Mackenzie Foy as Clara

Jayden Fowora-Knight as Philip

Keira Knightley as Sugar Plum Fairy

Morgan Freeman as Drosselmeyer

Richard E. Grant as Snow Realm King

Eugenio Derbez as Flower Realm King

Helen Mirren as Mother Ginger

Jack Whitehall as Harlequin

Misty Copeland as The Ballerina