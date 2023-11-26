Oppenheimer Fans Celebrate After 4K Seemingly Sells Out: "The Power of Christopher Nolan"

Physical 4K copies of Oppenheimer are currently sold out just about everywhere. Earlier this year, Oppenheimer was released and became a serious event. The film was highly anticipated thanks to its incredible ensemble cast and the extensive resume that Christopher Nolan has continued to get increasingly impressive with each passing film. On top of that, it made for a strong double feature with Barbie. While many expected Oppenheimer to be a hit, no one could've foreseen the legs it would have. Oppenheimer made just shy of a billion dollars at the box office. This was a surprise given it's a 3-hour R-rated film, shot partially in black and white, and is also a biopic largely about people talking in rooms.

Oppenheimer is now continuing to see success on home video as the film was released on physical media earlier this week. Unfortunately, people are reporting that Oppenheimer is virtually impossible to find on 4K UHD which is the definitive version of the film. At major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, people are reporting that Oppenheimer is sold out in 4K. As a result, resellers are charging double and even triple the price (if not more) for a copy. The Blu-ray and regular DVD seem to be more easy to find, but even those have been a bit difficult. The fact that Oppenheimer was also released during Black Friday week likely didn't help its odds despite the fact it didn't have any notable discounts. Although some fans are a bit disappointed, Oppenheimer's amazing performance is cause for celebration.

A lot of fans are pointing out that this is a huge win for physical media, something that has been slowly dying off for the last handful of years and had some devastating news earlier this year. In 2024, Best Buy will stop selling physical movies and Target is also supposedly getting rid of them, though there is still a small selection of newer movies available at select Target stores. Many are pointing to this success as a way to show that there is demand for physical media, especially when it has as many special features as Oppenheimer does. Whether or not this will make any kind of change remains to be seen. Christopher Nolan has been outspoken himself about the importance of physical media and how scary it is that it could possibly be disappearing.

When Will Oppenheimer Be Restocked?

Given it's the holiday season, you can probably expect Oppenheimer to be in stock again very soon. However, if you do see a copy, especially if it's one of the limited editions like a steelbook, you probably won't want to hesitate. Who knows if those will be restocked, but the standard 4K should be brought back in the near future. Of course, you could also go for the Blu-ray if you aren't a stickler for quality, but cinephiles will likely appreciate having something that is close to Nolan's intended resolution.