Oscar Isaac Says He Only Has A Few Days Of X-Men: Apocalypse Filming Left

It seems that Oscar Isaac will survive the Apocalypse.

The actor, who will play The X-Men‘s titular villain in X-Men: Apocalypse, recently revealed that he has almost finished filming his scenes. While speaking on Live With Kelly and Michael, Isaac said that he has a few more days of filming on the movie’s Montreal set before wrapping up. And, we’re sure the actor is more than happy to not spend several hours a day in a make-up and prosthetics chair.

Isaac will appear as Apocalypse when X-Men: Apocalypse hits theaters on May 27, 2016.