Oscars 2024: Film Fans Are Outraged That Oppenheimer Isn't On the Visual Effects Shortlist

Today, the shortlist was released for the Visual Effects Oscar, and some film fans aren't too happy. One major film that is no longer in consideration is Oppenheimer, the film directed by Christopher Nolan that stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer AKA the "father of the atomic bomb." While much of the film was made practically, there has been some confusion surrounding exactly what went on behind the scenes. In fact, Nolan had to clarify that he didn't actually set off a real bomb on set. The director has also said that there were no computer-generated images in the film, which led some to believe that no VFX was used at all during production. However, that rumor was debunked by VFX supervisor Andrew Jackson.

"Some people have picked that up and taken it to mean that there are no visual effects, which is clearly not true," Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter. "Visual effects can encompass a whole lot of things."

You can read the list of potential nominees here: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, The Creator, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Barbie, Wonka, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Nyad, Society of the Snow, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, The Boys in the Boat, and Godzilla Minus One.

Many film fans have taken to Twitter today to express outrage over Oppenheimer's omission from the Visual Effects shortlist. Many are especially annoyed that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made the cut over Nolan's film. You can check out some of the reactions below...