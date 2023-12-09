Oscars 2024: Film Fans Are Outraged That Oppenheimer Isn't On the Visual Effects Shortlist
Film fans are mad that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made the Visual Effects shortlist over Oppenheimer.
Today, the shortlist was released for the Visual Effects Oscar, and some film fans aren't too happy. One major film that is no longer in consideration is Oppenheimer, the film directed by Christopher Nolan that stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer AKA the "father of the atomic bomb." While much of the film was made practically, there has been some confusion surrounding exactly what went on behind the scenes. In fact, Nolan had to clarify that he didn't actually set off a real bomb on set. The director has also said that there were no computer-generated images in the film, which led some to believe that no VFX was used at all during production. However, that rumor was debunked by VFX supervisor Andrew Jackson.
"Some people have picked that up and taken it to mean that there are no visual effects, which is clearly not true," Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter. "Visual effects can encompass a whole lot of things."
You can read the list of potential nominees here: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, The Creator, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Barbie, Wonka, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Nyad, Society of the Snow, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, The Boys in the Boat, and Godzilla Minus One.
Many film fans have taken to Twitter today to express outrage over Oppenheimer's omission from the Visual Effects shortlist. Many are especially annoyed that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made the cut over Nolan's film. You can check out some of the reactions below...
Ballot Shakeup
Welp. Take Oppenheimer out of your Visual Effects Oscar predictions. Dayum https://t.co/xaINxyJbOa— Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) December 7, 2023
Make It Make Sense
quantumania made the visual effects shortlist and oppenheimer didn't pic.twitter.com/shMlUGgyRc— jason schwartzman pr manager 🇵🇸 (@barbieheimer) December 7, 2023
Exactly
insanely embarrassing. the category is called best visual effects, not best digital effects https://t.co/MCc1TimHDV— John DiLillo (@JohnDiLillo) December 7, 2023
The Billion Dollar Question
i’m sorry you lost me at ant man and the wasp. exactly how were those visual effects better than oppenheimer? https://t.co/6xKXopaNV4— dani (@carmyberzattos) December 7, 2023
Quantity vs. Quality
This category has clearly turned into a battle of quantity, not quality. Some of these titles are totally deserving, while others are definitely not.
OPPENHEIMER and THE KILLER totally MIA and, before you say anything, practical visual effects are still visual effects. https://t.co/tJdYC2t6Mp— Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) December 7, 2023
"Preposterous"
Oppenheimer NOT being shortlisted for a Visual-effects Oscar is truly preposterous.
If it doesn’t end up sweeping the Oscars, that would be ridiculous enough, but this?? Come on!! pic.twitter.com/9Gswr8vKEx— Jacob Dominguez🎅🎄 (@jacobadominguez) December 7, 2023
Womp
Quantumania was a Best Visual Effects finalist but not Oppenheimer?! https://t.co/m5E2EoKiGz pic.twitter.com/0tZyiBqMiG— ❄️ Christian Cortave 🎄 (@CCortave24) December 7, 2023
A Real Upset
Oppenheimer contains around 200 visual effects shots, which include NO CGI. It is one of the most visually stunning films made in the modern era. Not only should it have been nominated, it should be a top contender to win the award. https://t.co/EAGobvmVtN— Adam (@AdamJoseph____) December 7, 2023
Other Categories
We have our eyes on the big prize, but yeah the visual effects in Oppenheimer were fantastic, all practical too. Kind of a weird snub by the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/c6lmojcRIX https://t.co/lajLbopF38— Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) December 8, 2023
Oh Snap!
Oppenheimer contains 150 visual effects shots. Rename the award ‘Best Computer Effects’ and argue with the wall https://t.co/3A0NfpLBFo— mothra updates (@mothrasattorney) December 7, 2023
You Have To Laugh
The fact that Quantumania ended up on the top 20 finalist for Best Visual Effects but Oppenheimer didn't is genuinely hilarious https://t.co/Gij2l3vBpB— Darius (she/her) 🌈💛 (@pretentiousn3rd) December 7, 2023
In Conclusion
No OPPENHEIMER for Best Visual Effects? How is THIS not some of the finest visual effects of the year? pic.twitter.com/7WOCyY24Fo— Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) December 7, 2023
Are you upset Oppenheimer wasn't on the Oscars shortlist for Best Visual Effects? Tell us in the comments.prev