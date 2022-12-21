Oscars Shortlist Includes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Batman, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Batman, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have all been put on the shortlist for the 2023 Academy Awards. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on the shortlist for multiple categories including Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Song, Sound and Visual Effects. While The Batman was only up for Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound and Visual Effects. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness only was put on the shortlist for Visual Effects. The Oscars will air on March 12, 2023, and we'll find out the official nominations sooner rather than later.

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

