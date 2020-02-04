Oscars Twitter Account Has Fans Thinking They Revealed the Winners Early

Oscar fans got a big surprise on Twitter earlier today and hopefully they didn’t just take a big swig of coffee before looking at the social media site. A tweet began making the rounds from the official account for the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with a photo titled “My Predictions,” showing off a complete list of “winners” for the Oscars. As quickly as the tweet started popping up, fans online thought that this tweet might be the winners of the 92nd Academy Awards in full and accidentally revealed online. Sadly, that’s not the case.

Though you can see the tweet yourself below, it’s part of a larger marketing push by The Academy ahead of the awards ceremony on Sunday. Before the tweet went live, The Academy had posted a separate tweet saying “Think you know who will take home an Oscar this year? Make your #Oscars predictions and tune in Sunday, Feb. 9 to see how you did!” and directing users to an app where they could make their own predictions. So the “My Predictions” from The Academy Twitter page are seemingly just the choices for the Social Media Manager of the account or the marketing company that conceived of the idea.

As for what was included in the Tweet heard ’round Film Twitter, Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite was predicted to win Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature, and Best Production Design. Joker was predicted to win Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Original Score, and Best Editing. Keep in mind once again, these are predictions made to promote an app for fans to make their own predictions, not an indicator of what will end up taking home Oscar gold on Sunday, though there will certainly be some overlap in the end.

Warner Bros. and DC’s Joker leads the nominees this year movies in terms of overall nominations with 11 total. The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 1917 were all right behind Joker with 10 nominations each, while Marriage Story, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, and Parasite landed six apeice.

Fan favorites’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was nominated in three categories — Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, and Best Sound Editing with Avengers: Endgame, on the other hand, only nominated in the Best Visual Effects category.

The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC. You can read the full list of nominees for this year by clicking here.