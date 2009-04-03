Fast & Furious Fans Remember Paul Walker on the Seventh Anniversary of His Death

On November 30th, 2013, the entertainment industry lost one of its brightest stars. Paul Walker, who led the Fast & Furious franchise with Vin Diesel, was killed in a car accident just over a month after turning 40, and his death shocked the world. Believe it or not, Monday marks seven whole years since Walker's sudden passing, and fans of the actor have been spending the day remembering the life and career he left behind.

Many know Walker best as Brian O'Conner, the cop-turned-racing legend in the Fast & Furious films. Walker starred alongside Diesel in the first movie in the series, where they played adversaries back in 2001. In the fourth installment, the duo of Brian and Dom reunited and began to really work as a team. They became family over the the course of the subsequent films.

Walker died while the production of Furious 7 was still ongoing. Brian was written out of the story at the end of the film, as he parted ways with Dom and drove off into the sunset, as Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa's song "See You Again" played in the background.

Movie fans will never forget Walker and his turn as Brian O'Conner, as you can see in the tweets below.