Fast & Furious Fans Remember Paul Walker on the Seventh Anniversary of His Death
On November 30th, 2013, the entertainment industry lost one of its brightest stars. Paul Walker, who led the Fast & Furious franchise with Vin Diesel, was killed in a car accident just over a month after turning 40, and his death shocked the world. Believe it or not, Monday marks seven whole years since Walker's sudden passing, and fans of the actor have been spending the day remembering the life and career he left behind.
Many know Walker best as Brian O'Conner, the cop-turned-racing legend in the Fast & Furious films. Walker starred alongside Diesel in the first movie in the series, where they played adversaries back in 2001. In the fourth installment, the duo of Brian and Dom reunited and began to really work as a team. They became family over the the course of the subsequent films.
Walker died while the production of Furious 7 was still ongoing. Brian was written out of the story at the end of the film, as he parted ways with Dom and drove off into the sunset, as Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa's song "See You Again" played in the background.
Movie fans will never forget Walker and his turn as Brian O'Conner, as you can see in the tweets below.
Can't Believe It
Rest In Peace Paul walker can’t believe it’s been 7 years already😭 #PaulWalker pic.twitter.com/xPTDattMEe— Brie (@bankonbalorr) November 30, 2020
Seems Like Yesterday
I seriously can't believe its been 7 years ago tomorrow that we lost Paul Walker seems like it was yesterday😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/2gM1gV6mYk— Tiffanyy⚓🏁 (@Tiffstarr09) November 30, 2020
7 Years Without You
I cant believe it's been 7 years without you— Blaugunner007 (@ThatArsenalFan7) November 30, 2020
Remembering Paul Walker on his Death Anniversary 🥺💎 pic.twitter.com/cLYko2DQSW
Race in Peace
Today is November 30th. 7 years ago today Paul walker passed away in a car crash :( race in peace 🏁😕 pic.twitter.com/HaFVHMOqg2— .miguel_ (@ampezzz) November 30, 2020
In Our Thoughts
Today on November 30th 2013 we lost one of the most beautiful souls, Paul Walker. He was an amazing person but also activist, actor and so much more. He loved cars, the ocean, the outdoors, surfing, his daughter especially, etc. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts.💜 pic.twitter.com/wMAq0zZGey— 𝐂𝐡𝐥♡𝐞 (@mikey_styles) November 30, 2020
Waiting at the Finish Line
Paul Walker is not dead, he is just waiting at the finish line pic.twitter.com/HOAaRfrPNL— wiki (@luvemybae) November 30, 2020
A Legend
its really been 7 years man, this guy was a legend to me growing up
RIP Paul Walker
"i owe you a 10 second car" pic.twitter.com/i8h8f0brG3— ☃️hayden🏝 (@haydenthethird) November 30, 2020
7 Years Ago Today
30/11/2013
7 years ago today We lost a legend in the car community🥀❤️
If one day speed kills me, don’t cry because i was smiling” -Paul Walker pic.twitter.com/9PgeIU9xIR— Evo Lovers 🔰 (@EvoLovers) November 30, 2020
Without You My Friend
It's been a long day, without you my friend 🎵
Hoje completa 7 anos da morte precoce do ator Paul Walker 💔😢. pic.twitter.com/6xgovwW6cd— Plantão de Nerdices (@plantaonerdice) November 30, 2020
RIP
Paul Walker R.I.P 💔 pic.twitter.com/DWUpO2PwZZ— 4Teker1insan (@4teker1insan) November 25, 2020