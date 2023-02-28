Peter Pan & Wendy Official Trailer Released by Disney+

The official trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy has been released by Disney+, and you can watch it below!

The Peter Pan franchise has been explored from many different avenues over the years since first J.M. Barrie first introduced the character in 1902. This latest version has all the markings of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, with an obvious mystical/young adult focus.

If you are wondering why there's a need for another version of Peter Pan, it's a fair question. The core myth of Neverland and 'The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up' has been told so many times on page, stage, and screen; we've even seen deconstructions of the story, and/or biographies of its creation adapted into acclaimed works – such as the Oscar-winning 2004 film, Finding Neverland. Well, Peter Pan & Wendy director David Lowery took on that same question when even deciding whether or not to take the job:

"The weirdest thing about it is that when Disney brought it to me and asked me if I'd be interested in doing it, I had the same response which is that it feels like it's been done a lot before. Do we need another Peter Pan film?" Lowrey said. "But then I started to think about what it means to me and I just got personally invested in it and so all I can say is I'm bringing my own perspective to it and in doing so I realized it might be the most grown-up movie I've ever made, in terms of the way it's approaching its themes, ironically being about a kid that doesn't want to grow up. It's a very mature take on the material..."

Here are further details about Peter Pan & Wendy, via Disney+:

"Peter Pan & Wendy" introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever. The film stars Jude Law ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore") as Captain Hook, Alexander Molony ("The Reluctant Landlord") as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson ("Resident Evil: The Final Chapter") as Wendy Darling, Yara Shahidi ("Grown-ish") as Tinkerbell – with Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering ("A Discovery of Witches"), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker ("House of Cards"), Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"), and Jim Gaffigan ("The Jim Gaffigan Show") as Mr. Smee. "Peter Pan and Wendy" is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks ("The Green Knight") based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film "Peter Pan." The producer is Jim Whitaker ("Pete's Dragon"), with Adam Borba ("A Wrinkle in Time"), Thomas M. Hammel ("Thor: Ragnarok"), and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.

(Photo: Disney+)

Peter Pan & Wendy will stream on Disney+ starting on April 28th.