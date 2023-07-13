Prey Nominated for Six Emmys Including Best Television Movie

Prey, the straight-to-streaming Predator spinoff, has been nominated for six Emmy Awards. The movie, which stars Amber Midthunder as an indigenous warrior who finds herself facing off with a Predator in pre-colonial America, earned nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Outstanding Picture Editing For a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Outstanding Music Composition For a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score); Outstanding Television Movie; Oustanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special; and Outstanding Writing For a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Given how much love Midthunder got in the reviews, it's almost a little surprising that Prey could get so much love from the Television Academy and none of it went to her -- but it isn't as though genre movies get much love from most mainstream award shows.

You can see the film's official synopsis below:

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, written by Patrick Aison ("Jack Ryan," "Treadstone"), and produced by John Davis ("Jungle Cruise," "The Predator") and Jhane Myers ("Monsters of God"), with Lawrence Gordon ("Watchmen"), Marty Ewing ("It: Chapter Two"), James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff ("Fantasy Island") serving as executive producers.

The filmmakers were committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples. Myers, an acclaimed filmmaker, Sundance Fellow and member of the Comanche nation herself, is known for her attention and dedication to films surrounding the Comanche and Blackfeet nations and her passion for honoring the legacies of the Native communities. As a result, the film features a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation's talent, including Amber Midthunder ("The Ice Road," "Roswell, New Mexico"), newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp ("Sooyii"), Michelle Thrush ("The Journey Home"), Julian Black Antelope ("Tribal").

