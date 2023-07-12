2023 Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Announced

The Television Academy today are releasing the nominations for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards. Community star Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma began reading the nominees for major categories beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 PT, for an award show that's currently planned to be  held on September 18. The ceremony should air on Fox on September 18 if all goes well, but with an ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America and a looming strike by the Screen Actors Guild -- coupled with new comments that studio management has no intention of engaging in good faith with the writers -- it seems likely that the ceremony will be scaled down, or maybe even cancelled, at least as far as a TV event goes.

Genre nominees include Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us, Jenna Ortega for Wednesday, and House of the Dragon and Succession in major categories. Succession in particular is notable because Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin are nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series -- that's the first time that the Lead Actor category has seen three actors from the same series receive a nomination in the same year. Whether that will cement one of them as the winner, or dilute the "voting power" of Succession fans and hand the award to another show, is anybody's guess.

While the Star Wars and Game of Thrones worlds got some notable traction, this year was kind of a down one for Star Trek and Marvel, whose nominations were limited mostly to technical categories like editing (Ms. Marvel) and makeup (Picard). That may be a reflection of the critical appraisal of those shows -- or just of some of the hugely successful series out this year, particularly with Succession, Barry, and Better Call Saul all ending during this awards cycles and those shows having one last chance to be recognized.

You can see a rundown of the most notable nominees and categories below.

You can see a full breakdown of all the nominees here (opens in a separate window).

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob's Burgers • The Plight Before Christmas • FOX • 20th Television Animation
Entergalactic • Netflix • Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal • Shadow Of Fate • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Rick And Morty • Night Family • Adult Swim • Rick and Morty LLC, Williams Street
The Simpsons • Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Taron Edgerton
Kumail Nanjiani
Evan Peters
Daniel Radcliffe
Michael Shannon
Steven Yeun

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lizzy Kaplan
Jessica Chastain
Dominique Fishback
Kathryn Hahn
Riley Keough
Ali Wong

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader
Jason Segel
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis
Jeremy Allen White

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate
Rachel Brosnahan
Quinta Brunson
Natasha Lynonne
Jenna Ortega

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges
Brian Cox
Kieran Culkin
Bob Odenkirk
Pedro Pascal
Jeremy Strong

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan
Melanie Lynskey
Elisabeth Moss
Bella Ramsay
Keri Russell
Sarah Snook

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleischman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last Of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

