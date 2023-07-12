2023 Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Announced

The Television Academy today are releasing the nominations for the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards. Community star Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma began reading the nominees for major categories beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 PT, for an award show that's currently planned to be held on September 18. The ceremony should air on Fox on September 18 if all goes well, but with an ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America and a looming strike by the Screen Actors Guild -- coupled with new comments that studio management has no intention of engaging in good faith with the writers -- it seems likely that the ceremony will be scaled down, or maybe even cancelled, at least as far as a TV event goes.

Genre nominees include Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us, Jenna Ortega for Wednesday, and House of the Dragon and Succession in major categories. Succession in particular is notable because Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin are nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series -- that's the first time that the Lead Actor category has seen three actors from the same series receive a nomination in the same year. Whether that will cement one of them as the winner, or dilute the "voting power" of Succession fans and hand the award to another show, is anybody's guess.

While the Star Wars and Game of Thrones worlds got some notable traction, this year was kind of a down one for Star Trek and Marvel, whose nominations were limited mostly to technical categories like editing (Ms. Marvel) and makeup (Picard). That may be a reflection of the critical appraisal of those shows -- or just of some of the hugely successful series out this year, particularly with Succession, Barry, and Better Call Saul all ending during this awards cycles and those shows having one last chance to be recognized.

You can see a rundown of the most notable nominees and categories below.

You can see a full breakdown of all the nominees here (opens in a separate window).