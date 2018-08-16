‘Rambo 5’ Character and Plot Details Revealed

Rambo 5 seems to be moving along into casting, and we’ve got a few more details about what the potential final film in the franchise is all about.

The new movie will have Sylvester Stallone back in the role of his classic character John Rambo and is titled Rambo: Last Blood. The storyline will involve a settled and retired Rambo who is drawn back into action by a journalist to save a group of girls from a sex trafficking ring. You can read the full synopsis below (via Geeks Worldwide).

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

A number of audition tapes have also surfaced online and reveal a few more characters. The first is Robert Siedel, who is evidently involved in the sex trafficking ring. Videos show actors Michael Derek and Cole Gleason acting out a scene where their character has been abducted by Rambo, who’s interrogating them for information on the trafficking ring.

Another thug of the trafficking ring is Hugo, whom Rambo is also interrogating, and is much more brash and perverted than Siedel. We also meet Victor, who is actually one of the sex traffickers and is more cold and steely than the thugs. Both Hugo and Victor were played by Jan Cornet.

We also meet Gabrielle, played by Luisa Rubino, and while we hear mention of her father, we aren’t sure what role the character will play in the film.

As for Stallone, he teased more news coming for Rambo 5 on social media recently, so hopefully, we’ll get an official poster or more information on the film soon.

The last entry in the franchise came in 2008 and was produced on a budget of $50 million. The film earned over $42 million domestically, adding in another $70 million internationally for a $113 million dollar box office haul.

Rambo 5 currently has no release date, but we’ll keep you updated when it does.

Are you excited to see John Rambo return?