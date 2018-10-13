‘Rambo 5’ Casts Sergio Peris-Mencheta As Villain

Sylvester Stallone will be facing off against the Mexican cartel in Rambo 5: Last Blood, and now we know who will be leading the charge against Rambo.

Rambo will be drawn out of retirement when a friend’s child is kidnapped by a violent Mexican cartel, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta will be playing the role of the cartel’s leader Hugo Martinez (via Deadline).

Peris-Mencheta is most known for his part in the series Snowfall, where he plays Gustavo Zapata. He’s also starred in several productions in Spain and has also starred in Resident Evil: Afterlife and Life Itself.

The last entry in the Rambo franchise came in 2008 and was produced on a budget of $50 million. The film earned over $42 million domestically, adding in another $70 million internationally for a $113 million dollar box office haul. We’ll likely see a similar budget for this latest entry, and as long as it stays in that vicinity it should do quite well.

Rambo: First Blood II is still the high water mark of the franchise. The film was released in 1985 and brought in over $150 million, adding in another $149 million overseas. Worldwide it ended up bringing in $300 million.

This is expected to be a final bow for Stalone as the Rambo character (at least with a name like Last Blood), but depending on how it does at the box office you could possibly expect a sequel or perhaps an entry with a new star attached.

Adrian Grunberg is directing Rambo 5 while Matt Cirulnick and Stallone wrote the script. Producing are Kevin King Templeton and Les Weldon and executive producing are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson. As of right now, the only other confirmed cast member is Paz Vega.

You can find the official description of Rambo 5: Last Blood below.

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

Rambo 5 currently has no release date.