Rambo: Last Blood Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Is Positive Despite Getting Blasted by Critics

To say that Sylvester Stallone‘s Rambo: Last Blood hasn’t gone over well with critics would be an understatement. The fifth and presumably final film in the Rambo franchise has been blasted by critics with many declaring the film to be everything from tone deaf, excessively violent, depressing and generally just no fun. As a result, the film is sitting at a 29 percent Tomatometer score at Rotten Tomatoes, but while critics have very little positive to say about the film audiences are having a dramatically different experience with the film.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Rambo: Last Blood is currently sitting at a solid 86 percent audience score meaning audiences like the film even if critics clearly don’t. While it isn’t exactly uncommon for there to be a bit of a difference between the critics take and audience reaction to a film, this one is a pretty major one. Most audience reviews seem to be approaching the film as a product of the whole, meaning that as a Rambo movie the violence is to be expected while there are several other reviews that dismiss the critical concerns with Rambo: Last Blood as being nothing more than political bias on the part of “liberal” critics.

But even with audiences responding positively to Rambo: Last Blood, it isn’t just critics who have little nice to say about the film. Rambo creator author David Morrell is himself not a fan of Last Blood. Morrell, who wrote the 1972 novel First Blood from which the 1982 film of the same name was adapted, shared his own reaction to the film on Twitter Saturday, noting that he was embarrassed to be associated with Last Blood.

“I agree with these RAMBO: LAST BLOOD reviews,” Morrell wrote. “The film is a mess. Embarrassed to have my name associated with it.”

Morrell went a bit further in speaking with Newsweek, saying that the film “dehumanized” him.

“I felt degraded and dehumanized after I left the theater,” Morrell said. “Instead of being soulful, this new movie lacks one. I felt like I was less a human being for having seen it, and today that’s an unfortunate message.”

Rambo: Last Blood was directed by Adrian Grunberg, stars Sylvester Stallone and co-stars Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Joaquín Cosio, Adriana Barraza, Louis Mandylor, and Óscar Jaenada.

Rambo: Last Blood is now playing in theaters.

