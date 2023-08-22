Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder Movie's Costumes Revealed

Ahead of releasing its trailer on Tuesday, Rebel Moon invited members of the press to a preview event in California. The trailer was screened early, giving a first look at the film, while also rolling out the costumes which will be seen on the screen. For the two-part Rebel Moon saga which is already aiming to expand beyond the first two entries, writer and director Zack Snyder re-teamed with costume designer Stephanie Portnoy Porter. Porter previously worked on Snyder's Sucker Punch as a costume designer and assistant costume designer on the Justice League film.

This time around, Porter's work is crafting costumes for a sci-fi epic which started out as an idea for a Star Wars movie but is now becoming one of Netflix's next original titles. With a stacked cast and crew, Snyder seems to have assembled all the right pieces to tell a sprawling space saga with Sofia Boutella at the center of the story as Kora. The first official trailer for Rebel Moon was released on Tuesday, offering a look at the saga and its many characters.

Below, find photos of the costumes from Rebel Moon! More from the Rebel Moon preview event will be coming to ComicBook.com soon.

Sofia Boutella's Kora

Sofia Boutella's Kora appears to be the protagonist of the Rebel Moon saga through its first two films.

Charlie Hunnam's Kai

Pacific Rim and Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam checks into Rebel Moon as Kai.

Djimon Hounsou's General Titus

Djimon Hounsou and Zack Snyder have bounced the Rebel Moon idea off of each other for decades. Now, Hounsou plays General Titus in the film.

Ed Skrein's Admiral Noble

Ed Skrein will portray Admiral Noble in Rebel Moon.

Priest

Much is unknown about the character of Priest, including the cast member who will be playing them.

Doona Bae will be portraying the character of Nemesis in Rebel Moon.

Staz Nair will portray Tarak in Rebel Moon.

Michael Huisman checks in to play Gunnar in Rebel Moon.

Are you excited for Zack Snyder's upcoming Rebel Moon films? Share your thoughts in the comment section and stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more coverage of Netflix's next big saga! Rebel Moon's first film hits Netflix on December 22.