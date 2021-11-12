Dwayne Johnson Reveals Release Date for Netflix Movie Red Notice With Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot

✖

Netflix has revealed the release date for Red Notice, the action-comedy film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Red Notice will premiere on Netflix on November 12th, getting an early lead on the Holiday movie season. The Rock revealed the Red Notice release date in a new social media post, in which Johnson states that "You’re officially on notice @Netflix

’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12 FBI’s top profiler. World’s most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen… @GalGadot @VancityReynolds #REDNOTICE ".

As you can see above, a new image from Red Notice shows all three stars of the film looking dapper and cool before all the cop-vs-crooks cat and mouse games ensue.

In law enforcement, a "Red Notice" is issue "To seek the location/arrest of a person wanted by a judicial jurisdiction or an international tribunal with a view to his/her extradition." That definition makes the title of the Red Notice movie all too fitting, as the story follows "the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds)" who are thrown together into an uncertain allegiance in order to pull off a daring heist. Gal Gadot will play the world's greatest art thief, while Ryan Reynolds will play the world's greatest con-artist.

Red Notice is a major blockbuster venture - even for Netflix. Both The Rock and Gal Gadot were reportedly paid upwards of $20 million to star in the film; the budget is speculated to be aywhere from $160 million to $200 million in total, making it Netflix's most expensive production, ever. That said, as movie theaters across the world make the hard push to re-open and fill seats again, Netflix (and other streaming services) will indeed need this level of start-studded blockbusters to compete.

Red Notice will stream on Netflix starting on November 12th.