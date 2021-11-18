Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon Gets Paramount+ Release Date and New Poster

Not only does the latest Reno 911! movie finally have a name, but it also has a release date as well. Wednesday afternoon, Reno mainstay Thomas Lennon posted the film’s poster on his Twitter account, revealing it will be released on December 23rd, right in time for the holidays.

Furthermore, the film looks to be tackling one of the hottest topics in politics now, naming itself Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon.

Reno 911! was revived last year by Quibi after more than a decade off-air. The ill-fated streamer even ordered a second season of the show for the service, but was quickly shu tdown thereafter. Instead, the show will be edited into a special that’s now hitting Paramount+ in a matter of weeks.

When we spoke with Lennon last year, the actor said it’s been exceptionally hard getting the crew all back together because of their various schedules. Though the Quibi episodes didn’t initially involved Carlos Alazraqui, the actor is now included on the poster of the upcoming film.

“We definitely had to think about it for a second because it’s always been hard to get Reno together mostly because the cast is so egregiously successful on their own. Just to schedule the one time that we wanted to have dinner last Christmas took a while to schedule,” Lennon explained.

“It really came about almost 100 percent because of a person named Doug Herzog. Doug is an executive at Quibi, but he also is the person who put The State on the air in the early ’90s at MTV. He put Viva Variety on the air at Comedy Central, he put Reno 911! on the air at Comedy Central. Doug has been sort of shepherding Reno 911! for its entire life. Doug then went to Quibi and he’s like, ‘Why don’t you do a new Reno 911!? The shows are going to be 10 minutes long. That’s perfect for you guys. Just do it.’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, great. Sure.’”

Reno 911! is now streaming in its entirety on Paramount+.