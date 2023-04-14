RoboCop, Stargate, Barbershop, & More Series' Being Developed By Amazon

Some popular movie and TV franchises like RoboCop, Stargate, Barbershop, and more may get a second life at Amazon. MGM was acquired by Amazon back in March 2022 for a whopping $8.5 billion, and one of the driving factors in the deal was acquiring the studio's vast library of content. Since then, Amazon has been deciding which of the franchises would be suited best for TV and film, and now we're getting word on which of those projects are in various stages of development. Deadline reports RoboCop, Stargate, Legally Blonde, Fame, Barbershop, The Magnificent Seven, Pink Panther and The Thomas Crown Affair are some of the initial titles in consideration.

Deadline also states how sources have said that A-list talent has inquired about being involved in these projects, while Amazon Studios has also pulled out its Rolodex for some of its in-house connections. Each project is being approached differently, with some only being earmarked for TV or film, while others big franchises are getting double the treatment of film and TV.

Amazon Deciding on Films or Series for RoboCop and Stargate

Examples given are Legally Blonde and Stargate. Amazon is reportedly in early discussions on a Legally Blonde series and a potential movie, with efforts to get a Legally Blonde 3 off the ground being in the works for the last several years. Likewise, a series and film for Stargate are also being looked at, with a movie potentially coming first. On the other hand, RoboCop would likely be a TV show first before moving on to a film.

Fame, Barbershop, and The Magnificent Seven are reportedly in active development for TV series, while Thomas Crown Affair and Pink Panther would be movies. Pink Panther also might go down the animated path.

Creed Franchise Expands at Amazon

Prime Video is set to expand the Creed universe with film, TV, and animation projects in development. Along with animation, there are a few live-action series in development including one centering on Adonis Creed's daughter as well as some new projects that will focus on Rocky Balboa's history that Sylvester Stallone is expected to have some sort of attachment to. There is also a Drago spin-off movie in development with Dolph Lundgren and Florian Munteanu expected to reprise their roles, but could wind up becoming a series. All of the projects that are in development are just in the exploratory phase, so don't be shocked if some of these wind up getting shelved.