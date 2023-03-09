Rocky, Creed Franchise Expanding at Amazon With Movies & Shows Planned

Creed 3 has been doing significantly well since its release and it seems that Amazon and MGM have noticed. Michael B. Jordan has been hinting at a possible expansion in the Rocky / Creed universe and now we're getting news on several of their possible spinoffs. According to Deadline, Amazon Prime Video is set to expand the Creed universe with film, TV, and animation projects in development. The trade notes, that along with the animation, there are a few live-action series in development including one centering on Adonis Creed's daughter as well as some new projects that will focus on Rocky Balboa's history that Sylvester Stallone is expected to have some sort of attachment to. There is also a Drago spin-off movie in development with Dolph Lundgren and Florian Munteanu expected to reprise their roles, but could wind up becoming a series. All of the projects that are in development are just in the exploratory phase, so don't be shocked if some of these wind up getting shelved.

Creed 3 Has Been Received Fairly Well

Critics have been positive about the latest Creed sequel, which is the first Rocky movie without Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. In particular, they've praised the performances by Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. The film has a Certified Fresh badge on Rotten Tomatoes and a critics' consensus that reads, "Stepping out from Rocky Balboa's iconic shadow at last, the Creed franchise reasserts its champion status thanks to star Michael B. Jordan's punchy direction and a nuanced heel turn by Jonathan Majors." ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a review score of 4-out-of-5. He writes:

"When audiences first met Adonis, we met a man who felt like he had no other destiny in life than to fight, as it was all he knew as a kid. Nearly a decade later, we see a man who knows he doesn't have to fight anymore, and it's a testament to his, and the franchise's, journey that there is more vulnerability and power in a conversation between two men in a locker room than even the most well-choreographed fight scene. Even if Jordan never continued the character, Creed III can serve as a closing of the book on the figure, thanks to the film showcasing that, just because life throws you emotional hardships, it doesn't mean that you're down for the count."

In addition to starring, Creed III is Jordan's directorial debut. In addition to Jordan and Majors, the film also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad. Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin wrote the screenplay, and Stallone remains a producer on the project, along with Ryan Cooglar, who directed the first Creed.

Creed III is now playing in theaters.

What do you think about them expanding the Creed franchise? Are you excited for more Rocky and Adonis? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!