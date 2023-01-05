Rocky: The Knockout Collection Includes The First Four Films In 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sylvester Stallone's iconic Rocky films are must-haves for any 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray collection, and you can cross the first four films off your list in one go with the Rocky: The Knockout Collection set. It includes Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, and Rocky IV in a single 4K Blu-ray + Digital collection that includes Stallone's new Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut and the behind-the-scenes documentary Keep Punching. If you are unfamiliar, the new cut makes big changes to the film, including 40 minutes of additional footage.

Pre-orders for Rocky: The Knockout Collection are live here on Amazon and here at Walmart now with a release date set for February 28th. You can also purchase the films in individual, exclusive 4K Blu-ray SteelBook editions here at Best Buy. A full breakdown of the special features and technical specs are as follows:

4K RESTORATIONS OF THE FILMS

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILMS

ROCKY IV: Theatrical Version

ROCKY VS. DRAGO: The Ultimate Director's Cut

The Making of Rocky Vs. Drago: Keep Punching

Bonus Blu-ray disc with special features from Rocky

AND MORE...

Of course, the question is why Rocky V and Rocky Balboa are missing from this collection. It is always annoying when incomplete movie collections are released when you know full well that the remaining films will join the party at some point in the near future. That said, will you grab this set now or wait? Note that Amazon will likely offer a deal on the set before the release date (Walmart will probably match it), and pre-order customers will automatically get the best offer. You won't be charged until it ships.

In Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut, MGM says, "The fight scenes are more intense, the music is more powerful and the drama is heightened as world heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa must defend his title once again, this time against his most formidable opponent: Ivan Drago."

"To even get one film made in Hollywood is close to impossible, to write, direct, produce, and star in a film that people all over the world still love 35 years later – that's what you call a supreme achievement," said Drago actor Dolph Lundgren when news of the director's cut emerged. "Sly, you're amazing. That's the truth."