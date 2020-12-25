Roku Users Can Watch HBO Max & Wonder Woman 1984 With This Hack

✖

While an HBO Max Roku deal seems imminent, as the two companies are still in negotiations and have been for some time, though understandably that doesn't exactly help those who are hoping to watch Wonder Woman 1984 when it debuts on the service in just a few weeks. The good news is that even if a deal doesn't materialize in time for the film, which hits on Christmas, there are two ways to get the film on your Roku powered device, and you'll need either Apple's AirPlay 2 app or the HomeKit app to make it work. Here's how it all works (via Pop Culture).

The Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit apps allow users to cast media from an iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device onto the Roku. This is great because you can subscribe to the service and pull it up on your phone and project it to your TV.

That said, this is not a one size fits all solution. The AirPlay 2 and HomeKit apps are only available on newer Roku devices, because those are the ones that are capable of running the latest Roku OS 9.4.

So, if you have a Roku Ultra, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick Plus, a Roku Streambar, or the Roku Smart Soundbar, you are probably in luck, and you'll just need to update the software to the latest iteration.

If you do you'll need to open either the AirPlay 2 or HomeKit apps on both your Roku and your Apple device and then you're golden. The AirPlay 2 app works with iPhone, iPad, or a Mac desktop, while the HomeKit app works on all of those as well as the Apple Watch and HomePod.

Granted, this isn't the perfect solution, as it requires multiple devices to work and only a small portion of Roku devices can actually handle it. Still, it does mean that more Roku users can watch the film when it hits the service, and that's not a bad thing.

You can also access HBO Max on many other devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecasts, desktops, and PS4, and it will eventually be available on Roku most likely.

As for Wonder Woman 1984, the movie will be available on HBO Max on December 25th.