Ron’s Gone Wrong Disney+ Premiere Date Revealed

The acclaimed animated movie Ron’s Gone Wrong is making its way to Disney+ a lot sooner than you might think. The 20th Century Studios animated adventure arrived in theaters just last month and it still playing on most big screens right now. It will likely phase out with the arrival of Disney’s Encanto later this week, but Disney+ subscribers won’t have to wait very long to check it out on their TVs. On Monday, Disney and 20th Century announced that Ron’s Gone Wrong will be made available on Disney+ on December 15th.

Disney has a deal in place with theatrical exhibitors that requires its films to be available exclusively in theaters for 45 days. After that, Disney can decide if it wants to make them available on VOD platforms first, or send them straight to a streaming service. With Ron’s Gone Wrong, Disney has chosen the latter.

One strange thing about Ron’s Gone Wrong‘s streaming situation is that it will be available on HBO Max as well as Disney+. 20th Century Fox had an existing deal with HBO to stream all of its movies after theaters. Ron’s Gone Wrong falls under that deal, which runs through 2022, but Disney has amended it to allow the 20th Century Films to stream on both HBO Max and a Disney-owned service, either Disney+ or Hulu.

You can check out the official synopsis for Ron’s Gone Wrong below.

“20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend Out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.”

Ron’s Gone Wrong is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine (story artist on Cars 3 and The Good Dinosaur) and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith (Arthur Christmas). Octavio Rodriguez (story artist on Coco and Incredibles 2) serves as co-director. The script was co-written by Smith and Peter Baynham (Arthur Christmas, Borat). Ron’s Gone Wrong is produced by Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay, with Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith, and Baynham serving as executive producers.

