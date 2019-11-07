SCOOB Releases First Official Stills of the Scooby-Doo Gang

If you are ready to stack up your Scooby snacks, it looks like you better get hording now. Next summer, the world will be reintroduced to the Scooby-Doo franchise with the animated feature SCOOB. Now, a slew of official images have gone live from the film courtesy of Fandango, and they give the Mystery Incorporated gang a total makeover.

Now, all of you can stop wondering where the gang have gone. Hollywood has got some work for Scooby-Doo to do now, and his big-screen comeback will hopefully reintroduce the beloved dog to an all-new generation.

As you can see below, the stills reveal a few parts of SCOOB. To start, the first picture features the entire Mystery Inc. gang. The group’s van is behind them in all of its blue-and-green glory. With its classic orange text, the van has got some tech upgrades up top, and the gang seem very proud of their ride.

With Fred to the left, the jock looks sleek in an updated outside. So far, there is no orange ascot to be seen, but Fred’s blond hair make him look plenty preppy.

Next, Velma is looking sleek in her usual orange sweater, and her glasses are looking on point. Shaggy is next in line with his usual outfit, and Daphne brings up the rear in a smart purple dress.

Oh, and you can’t forget Scooby-Doo! The best boy is seen sitting in front of the group, and the dog has never look as cute as he does now.

As for the rest of the stills, they seem to show off different shots from the film. One of them sees Daphne, Fred, and Velma working together to find clues. A second sees Scooby-Doo and Shaggy slacking off as they share nachos at the theater. Finally, the fourth still highlights Shaggy as a young boy hugging Scooby-Doo when the dog was but a pup.

SCOOB will sleuth into theaters next year on May 15. The film will see Will Forte voice Shaggy while Frank Welker returns to the voice of Scooby-Doo. Gina Rodriguez will play Velma, Zac Efron as Fred, and Amanda Seyfried as Daphne. The film will also feature Tracy Morgan, Ken Jeong, Kiersey Clemons, and Mark Wahlberg in other roles.